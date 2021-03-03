Cobb County Schools said Wednesday evening a planned UV light disinfectant for schools has been stopped and will be removed after the system failed at an elementary school.
According to the school system, it entered into a deal with ProTek Life to provide UV lights to help disinfect schools. Cobb County Schools said the system, which required motion detectors, timing hardware, and other safety protocols, failed. Specifically, the school district said a failure at Argyle Elementary led to the district changing their mind on the product.
On February 22, Cobb Schools said there appeared to be a malfunction with the UV Lights at Argyle Elementary. The school district said timing hardware and motion detectors did not work as described and that led to UV lights turning on in two offices when they shouldn't have been operating. One adult was present in an office which Cobb said suggested the motion detectors and timing hardware failed. Cobb County said other UV lights flicked on and off throughout the Argyle Elementary building at the time, "in what appeared to be attempts to turn on."
"While we understand and appreciate this hardware failure was limited to Argyle Elementary, the District established very specific and high safety expectations during the RFP process," a statement released by the schools said "Based on the incident at Argyle Elementary on February 22, 2021, we have determined ProTek’s hardware does not meet the safety requirement described in and required by our RFP process."
Cobb said it has told ProTek Life the system is stopping any further installation of its systems and will require the removal of all installed ProTek UV lights from schools and asked for a refund from the company.
"We acknowledge the success of the ProTek Life product during the proof-of-concept period and ProTek Life’s belief that this is a single failure of their product," the statement said. "However, we do not believe even a single failure to meet the high health and safety standard established in our RFP process is acceptable."
The failure may not have been a surprise to some Cobb County Board of Education members. Board members Charisse Davis said she voted against the products and said, "We HAVE to do better for our students and our staff."
