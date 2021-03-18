Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced Thursday the district would enact a classroom choice program for the 2021-2022 school year giving parents the ability to pick virtual learning or in-class instruction.
“There are students and teachers who are thriving in the online learning environment. So, it is incumbent to us to provide the opportunities that allow each student to succeed," Superintendent Ragsdale said in a statement.
The district said all details about the program will be released on Monday, March 22 by 5 p.m. and can be found at www.cobblearningeverywhere.com. The district promised parents that virtual learners can expect:
- Receive a high-quality education, with a high-quality platform, with high-quality digital content
- Be taught by high-quality, professional educators who are experts in the classroom model that families choose
- Be taught, five days a week, by a high-quality, professional educator in both face-to-face and online classrooms
According to Ragsdale, the online learning for grades 6-12 will be supported through Cobb Online Learning Academy while local school based online learning will be in place for PK-5 along with Cobb Horizon Academy and Cobb Virtual Academy for part-time online learners.
