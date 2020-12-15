The Cobb County School District (CCSD) announced Tuesday that all students will learn remotely until the end the first semester.
Based on guidance provided by Cobb and Douglas Public Health, CCSC says students will learn remotely on Wednesday, Dec. 16th, Thursday, Dec. 17th, and Friday, Dec. 18th due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community.
“The number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community continues to rise and we are taking every possible step, including using remote learning days, to keep community spread from becoming school spread,” the district said in a press release. “This was not an easy decision and we understand that this may be a difficulty for some of our families.”
CCSD says the decision is intended to benefit its students, staff, and could make the community safer and healthier over the holiday break. The district says the two additional remote learning days will also give it and public health staff the time needed to effectively and efficiently conduct contact tracing for existing cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.