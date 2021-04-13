Cobb Senior Centers will reopen for activities on a Monday – Friday basis starting April 19 while the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities are being added such as, but not limited to, billiards, table tennis, bridge, needlework and woodcarving.
On Monday, May 3, registration for Spring classes will open with classes beginning May 10. A list of classes offered at the centers may be found on each center's page beginning Friday, April 16. Gyms at all five multipurpose centers will be open. Registration is still required to participate in activities.
Safety precautions for COVID will still be in place. Masks are required to be worn inside all CSS facilities, except when actively exercising. Temperatures will screened and COVID-related questions will be asked upon arrival. Water fountains and bottle filler stations will be closed.
Please contact Senior Services at 770-528-5355 or CobbSeniors@cobbcounty.org. If you have any questions, updated information may be found here.
