POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County judge says 79-year-old Charles Black is not allowed back at Hillgrove High School after he allegedly hit a special needs student.
Black is a substitute teacher at Hillgrove. Court documents say Black was trying to correct a special needs student who was touching a computer in the classroom.
The warrant says Black placed his hand on the student's arm and told him not to touch the computer again. The student, who is non-verbal, slapped Black on the head near his face. And Black slapped the student across his face.
Some families tell CBS46 they think the special needs teacher's may need better training.
“Definitely more training or something looked at,” said Conner Isley, a former student at Hillgrove. “Something needs to be looked at because that's definitely not right,” he added.
A week before Black's arrest, Cobb County special needs teacher Kelly Lewis was arrested for making a 5-year-old boy sit in his soiled close for around two hours to teach a lesson on bathroom habits at Frey Elementary. She was charged with child cruelty.
One parent was more sympathetic.
“I think they get burned out,” said Kelly Crone, a parent. “It takes a lot of patience and there is a lot of stress on them. Maybe more breaks and just a little bit more understanding,” she said adding that teachers may need more training on how to cope when they feel they’re reaching a breaking point.
Last school year, Black was named substitute teacher of the month. A school newsletter said he is one of the most-loved substitutes, who's worked for several year in the Transition Academy classes, a program for older students with special needs.
CBS46 went to Mr. Black's house Thursday to ask him about what happened. A family member told CBS46’s Hayley Mason that they didn't have a comment for us.
Black is out on bond charged with simple battery-provoked.
Cobb Count School District officials would not comment to CBS46 on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.