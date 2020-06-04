COBB (CBS46)—Cobb County is slowly working to reopen offices in the wake of COVID-19.
The tax commissioner’s office is expected to reopen on Monday, with normal business hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Customers can expect new procedures.
“Under normal operations, the department processes approximately 40,000 in-person motor vehicle transactions each month. With that in mind, customers should expect wait times at maximum capacity in our tag offices,” according to a statement from the commissioner’s office.
Customers can expect the following new procedures when arriving at the tax commissioner’s office:
-Check-in by name and mobile number,
-Return to the vehicle to wait for text notification
-Upon notification, enter the office to receive service
“Even with these procedures in place to protect the safety of staff and county residents, the safest options are to use e-services, tag kiosks, drop boxes and mail. For business requiring an in-person visit, office staff will follow recommendations of social distancing for safe interactions and use personal protective equipment” according to a statement.
The office is also encouraging visitors to wear a face mask for in-office visits.
