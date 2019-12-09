ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) – A Cobb County teacher has been accused of making a 5-year-old special needs student sit in soiled clothing to teach a lesson about restroom habits.
According to a witness statement, Frey Elementary School teacher Kelly Lewis said she was "going to prove a point" by making the child, who had defecated in his pants, sit in his own waste for approximately two hours.
Police say the child suffered redness and irritation to his buttocks, as well as mental pain due to Lewis’ actions.
The teacher was arrested and is now out on bond. She is charged with cruelty to children in the second degree.
