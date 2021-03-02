Neighbors described it as an intense and terrifying scene Monday, as police cars lined the streets and told them to evacuate their homes as officers looked for bomb-related material.
“It’s frightening to know huge explosion could go off,” said neighbor Cynthia Daudelin,“ And there were firetrucks, police cars, bomb squad everything.”
Some neighbors were still terrified and unwilling to talk on camera.
“That is not something I would’ve anticipated in this neighborhood nor out of the neighbor that I knew,” stated a neighbor.
Seventeen-year-old Dylan Chapman was behind at all according to Cobb County police.
Officers finding not only bomb-related materials in his bedroom but an AK 47 rifle, drugs - marijuana and LSD which according to the criminal warrant Chapman had intent to distribute.
“The reason the police came was that the boy bragged at school about the bomb,” said Daudelin.
Cobb County police only confirming that they got a tip that explosive materials were located at a residence off Antioch Road.
I reached out to his parents for a comment but received no answer.
“These kids are hopeless so they just think that violence is the answer and it’s not. It causes more pain for them and everybody else,” said Daudelin
