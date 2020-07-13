Class of 2020 finally gets to celebrate graduation with in-person ceremonies being held at a Cobb County school.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The class of 2020 will finally get to celebrate with traditional graduation ceremonies despite the pandemic. The school district announced two weeks of in-person ceremonies at Cantrell Stadium on the campus of McEachern High School.

Click here to see a list of graduation ceremonies in the Cobb County School District.

