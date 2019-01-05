Austell, GA (CBS46) Emergency work is underway at the South Cobb Water Reclamation Facility to fix a pump failure, which has resulted in waster flowing into a creek.
Officials say their main priority this weekend is to stop the overflows.
A contractor is now bringing in several large pumps to relieve the pressure causing the overflow. The work is slated to start around 2 p.m. today.
"The challenge right now is to make sure we minimize as much as people any impact on our people and environment, get the water levels down inside the well to a level where we can start redirecting it, the wastewater back into the water treatment plant," said Mike Boyce, Cobb County Commission Chairman.
Despite the pump failure, officials do say tap water is currently safe for drinking and other uses.
