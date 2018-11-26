Cobb County, GA (CBS46) Two FedEx trucks caused a traffic pile up Monday afternoon when they collided on NB I-75.
FedEx released the following statement:
"Safety and package care are top priorities at FedEx Ground and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate this incident. We are taking steps to recover and transport affected packages. Customers with questions about their shipments can track their packages on http://fedex.com or call 1-800-GO-FEDEX."
Motorist near Barrett Parkway have been met with traffic as GDOT crews work to clear packages from the shoulder.
