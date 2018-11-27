Cobb County, GA (CBS46) A former youth volunteer wrestling coach has been found guilty of molesting a 14-year-old boy in Cobb County.
Ronald Gorman, 53, plead guilty Tuesday morning. Gorman previously lived in Pennsylvania, which is where he met the boy. Upon moving to Marietta, Gorman arranged to have the boy visit during the summer.
Cobb County Attorney General says the boy informed authorities of the molestation in 2017. Subsequently, Gorman was charged with molesting two boys, including the one who was molested in Georgia.
"This is a prime example of how child predators can work their way into positions of trust and authority, and then turn that trust into a weapon against children," said Deputy Chief ADA Chuck Boring. "While there are no other acts for which the defendant can be prosecuted in Cobb County, there is no doubt there are other victims who have dealt quietly with their suffering at the hands of Gorman."
He is sentenced the 20 years in prison without parole for charges in Cobb. In Pennsylvania, he also faces a 20 year sentence.
