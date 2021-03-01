Crews are working to clear fallen trees across metro Atlanta after strong overnight winds downed trees and powerlines. Residents reported several fallen trees on Cheatham Hill Road in Marietta.
A CBS46 viewer said about 12 trees came down in the area as a result of the Monday storm.
A spokesperson with Cobb County said one lane on Hicks Road, between Concord Road and Bates Road, was closed while Ga Power crews worked to repair a downed powerline.
Elsewhere, in Carrolton, B&H Foods Inc. saw significant damage to the roof, exterior fencing, and other areas due to the winds. Some of the roofing insulation was blown more than 200 yards away. Video of the incident can be seen at the top of the story.
