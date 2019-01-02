Kennesaw, GA (CBS46) A man attempting to watch women in the dressing room of a Forever 21 at Town Center Mall was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Cobb County Police say Juan Carlos Hernandez was spotted by an employee. The employee told police Hernandez was seen with a mirror pointed towards adjacent dressing rooms and a cell phone.
Hernandez willingly admitted he was intentionally trying to view and record other patrons in their undergarments.
He faces a peeping tom charge.
