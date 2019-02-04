COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A Woodstock man has been sentenced in the 2017 stabbing death of 17-year-old Naseer Benefield.
Dawson Lee Wagner was sentenced to 40 years in prison. He has been in custody since December 2017.
On the morning of Nov. 20, the lifeless body of Benefield was found on a playground at Sierra Forest Apartments on Mableton Parkway. Phone records were used to link Wagner, who was 17 at the time, to the murder. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a knife during commission of a felony and concealing a death and making a false statement. He plead guilty to all charges.
"This was a senseless crime of overwhelming violence perpetrated by an individual who displayed an utter lack of remorse for the crimes he committed," said Senior ADA Jennifer Stevenson.
