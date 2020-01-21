ATLANTA, GA. (CBS46) - There is an unclaimed winning ticket for the Georgia FIVE evening drawing. The winning ticket is worth $10,000. It was purchased at Citgo Food Mart at 3009 Canton Road in Marietta. The ticket was sold for the January 18 drawing.
A second $10,000 winner from the same drawing was purchased at QuikTrip #801 at 9765 Highway 92 in Woodstock. That lucky winner claimed their prize Tuesday.
Winning numbers from the Jan. 18 Georgia FIVE evening drawing were: 7-2-0-1-8.
Georgia FIVE winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $21.6 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
