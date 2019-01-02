Cobb County, GA (CBS46) Sherry Lynn Phelps started her year impersonating a Cobb County Officer, which has landed her in custody at the county jail.
Phelps was arrested on New Year's Day. She faces charges for impersonating an officer, giving false name and date of birth as well as obstruction of law enforcement.
A Cobb County officer says Phelps identified herself as an officer working for the city of Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.