Sherry Lynn Phelps
Cobb County Jail

Cobb County, GA (CBS46) Sherry Lynn Phelps started her year impersonating a Cobb County Officer, which has landed her in custody at the county jail.

Phelps was arrested on New Year's Day. She faces charges for impersonating an officer, giving false name and date of birth as well as obstruction of law enforcement.

A Cobb County officer says Phelps identified herself as an officer working for the city of Atlanta.

