ATLANTA - JULY 6: Coca-Cola world headquarters is seen July 6, 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia. Coca-Cola employee Joya Williams and two others are accused of stealing a Coca-Cola recipe and secret trade information and trying to sell the information to rival Pepsi Co. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the three were charged with unlawfully stealing and selling trade secrets and wire fraud. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)