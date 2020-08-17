ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta-based Coca Cola is making sure its employees are able to exercise their right to vote by giving them Election Day off.
The multi-billion dollar beverage company employs over 60,000 people in Atlanta. On Twitter, the company responded to actress Sarah Silverman's tweet, "HEY BIG BUSINESSES, who’s gonna step up and make Election Day a day off instead of a classist farce? WHO’S IN??," tagging Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Walmart and Pepsi.
We’re in, Sarah. We are giving our employees Election Day off in the U.S. this year and partnering with https://t.co/xCeRVPElyc to encourage employees to vote.— Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) August 17, 2020
The company responded with, "We're in, Sarah." The company will also be partnering with time to Vote. The organization works to merge companies with their communities in an effort to help voters get to the polls.
"Workers shouldn’t have to choose between earning a paycheck and voting. Time To Vote is a nonpartisan movement, led by the business community, to contribute to the culture shift needed to increase voter participation in our country's elections," reads the Time to Vote website.
Election day is Tuesday, November 3.
