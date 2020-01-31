ATLANTA (CBS46)---Coca-Cola announced the completion of a massive facility in Union City on Mason Road.
Officials plan to dedicate the $86 million facility today in a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The 456,000 square feet building will serve as both a sales and distribution center.
Coca-Cola officials wrote in a release this new facility is one of the largest in the Coca-Cola North America System.
Some highlights of the facility:
• The center will employee some 750 local associates with payroll at approximately $41 million.
• The center will serve over 10,000 customers.
• Beverages made at the center will refreshing over 2.8 million consumers.
