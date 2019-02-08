ATLANTA (CBS46) – For the first time in more than a decade, the Coca-Cola Company is introducing a new flavor of its signature drink, Coke.
Friday, the company revealed Orange Vanilla Coke and Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar. The two drinks are scheduled to be on American store shelves by February 25 the company said.
“What we realized is that we had a diamond in the rough when we looked at our flavors portfolio,” said Coca-Cola brand director Kate Carpenter. “The growth of Cherry Coke and Vanilla Coke – and their zero-calorie variants – has been really strong in recent years even with very limited marketing support.”
According to the company, Coke considered three other flavors before settling on Orange Vanilla: raspberry, lemon, and ginger. Coke had previously launched Coke Orange Vanilla in Canada.
Coca-Cola said it was launching a full marketing campaign for the new flavors in the next few weeks including highlighting the drinks in and around NCAA March Madness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.