SEATTLE (CBS46/AP) -- The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating after cocaine was shipped to several stores in Western Washington.
The drugs were shipped to Safeway stores over the last four days.
Twenty-two kilos of the drug were found at the bottom of banana boxes at a Safeway store in Woodinville.
Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff's Office said two produce workers were getting ready to put out bananas at the store on Sunday when they found the drugs and called law enforcement.
Abbot says the drugs were valued at $550,000.
On August 18, twenty-three kilos of cocaine were found at a store in Bellingham, police said.
There was also a shipment sent to a Federal Way Safeway.
The DEA is tracing the shipments and shoppers are buzzing about what appear to be badly misdirected shipments of cocaine.
