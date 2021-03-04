Georgia State Senator Matt Brass, a Rebublican from Newnan, is working on legislation that could make cocktails-to-go a real option for restaurant patrons.
During the pandemic, lawmakers allowed for restaurants to package wine or beer to-go, and Sen. Brass is looking to have cocktails and mixed drinks be added to the list of to-go menu items.
According to Senate Bill 236, the drinks could be packaged up and carried out as long as a patron orders an entrée,
"You can’t just walk into a restaurant and say I want a margarita to-go order and then walk out with it," Brass told CBS46's Hayley Mason. "You would have to actually order an entrée, order some food, then the alcohol, in a sealed container with no straw hole, and that will have to be placed in your trunk, glove box, or if you’re in an SUV behind your third-row seat."
Opponents argue that offering to-go cocktails could make driving conditions more dangerous because of the potential of drinking and driving.
"Our point is being concerned that this is going to put more alcohol in the car," said Mike Griffin with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board during the Senate Regulated Industries committee hearing this week. "We’re not letting Coca-Cola and Pepsi’s out; this is alcohol, this is not just a beer either," he added.
Restaurants hoping to bounce back from the pandemic say the to-go cocktails order will help increase sales.
"A lot of people come to our restaurants for what the bartender world calls mixology," said Ryan Turner, a Metro Atlanta restaurant group partner.
After facing some opposition, Brass is working on a few changes before the bill heads to a vote Friday, such as lowering allowable alcohol levels from 4.5 ounces to 3.0 ounces.
Third-party delivery services such as UberEats and DoorDash will not be able to deliver cocktails to homes, under the latest amendment to the bill. Even so, Brass sees to-go drinks as a safer alternative to potentially over-drinking in a restaurant.
"If I can take that drink home, to me it gets people off the road," Brass said. "Let’s get them drinking in safe places not behind the wheel of the car."
The bill will be up for official vote on the Senate floor Friday.
