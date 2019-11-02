FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- It was a tense moment for the passengers of American Airlines flight 2770.
After a threatening note was found on the plane bound for Dallas, Texas.
Fortunately, the plane was still at the gate.
The Atlanta Police Department rushed to the scene and conducted a thorough security sweep of the plane.
Peter Inthirnth and his family were traveling with American Airlines after the threat was lifted.
He said, "This is one of the biggest airports in the world so i feel like you know top notch security should be here.. Everything should be under control.”
A short time later, the ground stop was lifted and airport operations were back to normal.
Passengers were disembarked, re-screened and re-booked on another plane.
Thankfully, no one was hurt and flight 2770 made a swift and seamless departure to Dallas.
“I mean it is scary that people are doing threats or whatever but I feel safe.. I am confident in flying with these airlines.”
APD tells CBS46 no one was arrested and the incident is an ongoing investigation.
