DOUGLAS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Coffee County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Friday to find a convicted child molester.
Joseph Glenn Wright is being sought by the Sheriff's Office after officers were unable to find him. He was convicted in February 2010 of child molestation in Coffee County and authorities said he last reported that he was homeless and living under the 17 Mile Bridge on Highway 221 North.
Wright is 5'7" and weighs approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Wright, call the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at 912-384-4227 or 912-383-8477.
