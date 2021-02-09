Atlanta-based Coca-Cola announced Tuesday it will introduce a new bottle that is made from 100 percent recycled plastic material.
The new 13.2 oz. bottle will be rolled out in select states in the Northeast, Florida, and California. The Coca-Cola Company said the bottle will first be available with the primary brand of Coca-Cola, but will then be rolled out to the other brands the company has like Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, and other Coca-Cola flavors.
Coke said 20 oz. bottles made from 100 percent recycled plastic material will roll out in California and New York this month, and then later this spring in Texas. Dasani and Smart will switch to the new bottles in March and July. Finally, some markets will also see a new Sprite bottle that will be 100 percent recycled and have clear packaging by the end of the year.
A full rollout of the recycled bottles will happen nationwide over the summer, Coca-Cola said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.