ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The first frost of 2021 may happen by the end of the week in Atlanta. It's already happened for some in the mountains, but most of us are still waiting for the temperature to reach the mid 30s. The last time it was that cold in Atlanta was about seven months ago in early April.
Fall is the second busiest time of the year for nurseries around Atlanta, and Dave Smith from Saul Nurseries in Atlanta says now is the time to switch out your spring/summer annuals for fall/winter annuals. If you have some tender house plants outside or spring/summer annuals that you would like to keep, there are some precautions you should take to make sure they survive the first brush with freezing weather.
The first step you can take is fairly obvious: bring the plants inside into a climate-controlled warmer environment. That's not always practical for bigger plants or plants that are in the ground. If that's the case, you can cover those plants with a sheet or blanket when frost threatens.
The first frost typically happens in early November for Atlanta, and it usually happens a bit earlier outside the Perimeter. The first freeze is typically in mid-November in Atlanta. Don't be fooled by last year when Atlanta saw the latest first frost on record, and the first freeze was also behind schedule. This year, it looks like the temperature may dip into the mid 30s in Atlanta as soon as Friday or Saturday morning.
