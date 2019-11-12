ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – As temperatures plummet across metro Atlanta this week, PETA is offering advice to keep your furry friend warm during the cold blast.

According to the National Weather Service, the upcoming arctic surge could break 300 records for cold temperatures across the country. PETA recommends taking simple actions to prevent cold-related animal deaths.

Keep animals indoors as freezing temperatures make survival difficult for “backyard dogs,” who often go without enough food, water, shelter or veterinary care.

Animals left out in the cold are likely to suffer from frostbite and dehydration when drinkable water freezes over. People who see animals without shelter, and are unable to help, should report the animal’s location to authorities immediately.

Consider providing birds and other animals bowls filled with water. Nonmetal containers are best due to the risk of tongues freezing to metal. When weather warms up, remember to remove food offerings to encourage animals to move to warmer areas.

Last year, there were at least 29 cold weather-related animal deaths — and many more went unreported. PETA warns that anyone who leaves an animal outside in severe weather conditions could face criminal charges – so take action to save animals who lack shelter from the frigid temperatures.