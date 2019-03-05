ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Some of the coldest temperatures of the season will greet most of us Wednesday morning.
Low temperatures will range from teens across extreme north counties in Georgia to the low 20s in the metro. Low temperatures at the bus stop could range from 20-24 degrees so dress in layers.
High temperatures won’t move much. Average high for this time of year is 61 degrees. Highs Wednesday will once be in the mid 40s, chillier in the suburbs.
Good news is on the way. Wednesday morning lows should be the coldest of the rest of winter.
High temperatures rebound to the upper 50s beginning on Thursday with 70s possible by the weekend.
