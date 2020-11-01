Brace yourself for the coldest weather of the season which barrels in on a gusty northwest to northerly wind Sunday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect for several counties north and west of the Atlanta Metro area. The temperature may dip below freezing into the upper 20s in those counties. The low temperature will remain above freezing in Atlanta, but the wind chill at dawn on Monday morning will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Freeze Warning
It will be a cold Monday morning across all of north Georgia, but the areas shaded in purple on the map have the best chance of seeing the temperature fall below freezing for a few hours. You should bring in or cover any plants that you are concerned about surviving in freezing weather.
Wind Advisory
The wind will gust over 30 mph in all of north Georgia. While widespread power outages are not expected, some communities may see a few downed trees or branches. The strongest winds are likely in the mountains where there may be frequent 35 mph gusts tonight until 7 am Monday. The wind will make it feel even colder. It will feel like 27-32° in the Atlanta metro area early Monday morning.
Cold again Monday night
The wind will relax Monday night, but very dry air and clear skies will lead to another cold night in north Georgia. Some counties could be even colder than Sunday night, but the wind chill will not be a factor Monday night. It's been a while since we have seen back-to-back lows in the 30s in Atlanta. The last time two straight days had lows in the 30s was March 7-8, 2020 - before we were locked down for the pandemic!
As far as the mountains go, this bout with freezing weather is right on schedule. The first freeze in the mountains is typically in late October or early November. It is usually around mid-November in Atlanta, and freezing weather is not expected in the city with this cold shot.
Milder weather ahead
If you're not excited about the sweater (er, winter coat) weather, then you will be happy to know that you will not have to wait very long for a warm-up. It will bounce back into the 60s on Tuesday afternoon, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s are likely late in the week. The low temperatures will also gradually rise to above normal levels by late this week.
