ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Heads up Coldplay fans! The British rock band is coming to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to promote their newest album, Music of the Spheres.
The Music Of The Spheres World Tour begins on March 18, 2022 with the band’s Atlanta show happening June 11, 2022.
The full list of shows is available here.
Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. EST on Ticketmaster's website.
To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly, the tour will also have a Verified Fan presale available. Registration is available here and will run through Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. EST. Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. EST through Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. EST.
