ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- NFL fans are waiting to see if any teams will pick up Colin Kaepernick after not playing in the league for three years.
The former San Francisco quarterback will have a private workout this Saturday at the Falcons training facility in Flowery Branch. The session will include on-field work and an interview. All 32 clubs were invited to attend and will get video of the session.
Kaepernick hasn’t been employed by the NFL since 2016; after he began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the pregame national anthem.
After Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49er’s he was blackballed from the league ever since.
The fact that he is doing this workout in Atlanta has the city buzzing.
Many fans are glad he is getting an opportunity to tryout for the NFL teams.
“I admire him for what he did, he took a stand for something he believes in, he’s a good dude he deserves a chance,” says Corina Bronzi.
Some say the workout is a publicity stunt by the NFL, but regardless of the opinions of others, the Former NFL quarterback says he is ready.
“I think it should have been happened a long time ago, politics is politics, he should have been with a team a long time ago,” says Jerome Dorn.
