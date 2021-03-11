College athletes push for NCAA to leave states that limit transgender sports

Nearly 550 college athletes have signed a letter asking the NCAA to pull all championships from states that are passing legislation banning transgender girls from women’s sports teams.
Senator Marty Harbin, R-Tyrone, is trying to do just that with his bill called the Save Girls Sports Act.
“There is a difference between biological females and biological males and to recognize that is to ignore the science that’s there,” Harbin said.
CBS46 was there when this mother of a transgender athlete pleaded with lawmakers to abandon the bill during a committee hearing earlier in March.
“It’s not dangerous for my daughter to be on the same sports team. She is not taking the spot of another more deserving girl,” testified Jen Slipakoff.
According to transathelete.com Georgia is labeled as discriminatory against transgender athletes. Georgia High School Association rules allow each school to make determinations on gender. The GHSA by-laws state Girls may participate on boys teams when there is not girls team, but boys are not allowed on girls teams even if there is no
Jeff Graham, the executive director of Georgia Equality says the state could lose title 9 funding and face title seven lawsuits concerning equal access to sports if the bill moves forward.
He says the NCAA will likely pull sports championships in Georgia and projects Atlanta could be in jeopardy of losing a bid for the FIFA cup if the bill passes.
“There are currently 12 tournaments that are pending in Atlanta, Valdosta, Athens and Gainesville over the next couple of years, and if this becomes law we should expect that the NCAA will follow through on pulling those championships from the state of Georgia,” Graham told CB46’s Hayley Mason.
Harbin does not share the same concerns about NCAA championship games leaving the state.
“The question is this: Are they going to run the country, or are we going to run the country, or are the people going to run the country? That’s a decision they’ve got to make,” Harbin said. The bill is currently stalled in the Rules Committee.
