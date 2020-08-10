ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The upcoming season for all college sports, including football, could be postponed or in some cases, canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference (MAC) became the first FBS Conference to officially cancel its 2020 fall college football season over concerns about the health and safety of its players. Later that day, the Big Ten Conference said the players will be permitted to wear helmets only, no pads on the field. And until further notice, there will be no full contact. The Big Ten issued this statement in part on its website:
In making this announcement, the Conference acknowledges that there is much work to be done on our campuses, in our communities and across the country to gain control of a virus that continues to spread at an alarming rate. While the Conference remains hopeful for a September 2020 start in all fall sports, including football, issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur. While our strategy is to continue planning for all fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition pursuant to local and state public health orders or the recommendations of our medical experts.
On Sunday, the Power 5 Conference held an emergency meeting about the upcoming season and the ongoing pandemic and how to protect players. CBS Sports radio show host Dan Patrick said Monday that by tomorrow the Big Ten and Pac-12 will announce that they’ve decided to postpone the seasons altogether. He also mentioned that the other three conferences will make decisions.
Players across the country are saying they want to play. Georgia natives, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and former UGA quarterback Justin Fields took to social media to share a joint statement. The players are asking for actions like universally mandated health protocols and protection for players who choose to opt out this season. They said their goal is to eventually get some help for all national college football players.
#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/jvQhE7noGB— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 10, 2020
#WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited were both trending on Twitter Monday morning. Georgia Tech defensive back Charlie Thomas took to social media to express his desire to play, along with Georgia Tech assistant head coach Brent Key who also expressed his support for the #WeWantToPlay movement.
Let us playyyyyy !!!!— Charlie Thomas (@L3G3ND_25) August 10, 2020
It’s easy to smile when I know daddy goes to work at a safe place that protects him and his players!! Thank you @CoachCollins. I can’t wait to watch football. #WeWantToPlay #HarpersWorld🐻 pic.twitter.com/VyZBBG9mkK— Coach Brent Key (@CoachBrentKey) August 10, 2020
President Donald Trump also made a statement on the return of college football.
The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
