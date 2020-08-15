COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Heavy smoke and flames poured from a building’s second floor as Clayton County Police responded to an apartment fire in College Park.
Police arrived at building 16 of the apartment complex on Garden Walk Blvd. around 5:00 a.m. Saturday, with reports from dispatch saying that some residents were still inside the building.
Officers started knocking on doors of building 16 and adjacent building 15 to evacuate residents.
During the evacuation, building 16 soon became fully engulfed in flames. Buildings 9 and 10 were also evacuated due to their close proximity to the fire.
Authorities reported that all residents were evacuated safely, while two Clayton County Police Officers wee taken to Southern Regional Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation. Both officers have since been released.
No other injuries have been reported at this time. Unfortunately, building 16 was completely destroyed, displacing multiple families.
