COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- “What don’t I like about College Park?” asked Bianca Motley Broom. “It’s a great place to be.”
Known in part for its proximity to the airport and being home to both Woodward Academy and Chick-fil-A headquarters, the revitalized city of College Park is fast-becoming the place to live.
“We have something that most cities don’t have,” Motley Broom told reporter Ashley Thompson. “We have affordability, accessibility and proximity.”
Motley Broom, an attorney and former magistrate court judge, has just been elected the next mayor of College Park. She’ll be the first black woman to hold the title.
“It really doesn’t mean much if I don’t deliver,” she said.
Motley Broom defeated six-term incumbent jack Longino, whose been the mayor if College Park since 1996.
“When you have that same person in office so long, sometimes you’re not considering different approaches,” Motley Broom explained.
While Motley Broom may be College Park’s biggest cheerleader, she admits the city has its share of problems including poverty and gentrification.
“Certainly, as the city of Atlanta has grown increasingly unaffordable, people are moving south. And the issues around housing affordability are ones we need to have conversations about. That hasn’t been happening in College Park.”
She said the first issue she wants to tackle, however, is improving communication between local government and its citizens.
“As a citizen, it’s been really hard for me to figure out what’s going on in my city. Our communication level has been pretty poor.”
Nevertheless, Motley Broom is ready to get started.
“Oh gosh. I’m excited. I’m excited to take it on.”
