COLLEGE PARK (CBS46)—College Park leaders are slated to have a questions and answers session with residents.
The meet and greet will take place on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the College Park Auditorium located at 3633 Main Street in College Park.
College Park’s mayor, police chief, and other elected officials are scheduled to attend.
The event will be on Zoom with ID 991-7861-7415 for residents who cannot attend.
