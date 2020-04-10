COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- College Park Mayor adopted a hazard pay policy for front line public safety and public works employees Friday as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the state.
On April 6, officials finalized the decision during the Mayor and Council meeting.
According to authorities, the policy goes into effect immediately, and is expected to affect nearly 150 essential employees.
The hazard pay will be a supplement to an employees base pay, and will range from $250 - $500 dollars per month. City officials told CBS46 that the payments will remain in place until June 30.
College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom said ”Our front line responders ensure our city can still function in the midst of a global pandemic and have continued to work, despite the risks. We are grateful for their dedication and professionalism during these uncertain times. Our front line responders are the reason our residents can shelter in place without fear of harm."
“Men and women who put their lives at risk for their families and our community deserve, at a minimum, a hazardous compensation,” said Ward IV Councilman Roderick Gay.
“Given the current state of affairs, the city’s movement in this direction was necessary. Our city administration values and supports its essential frontline employees, so the hazard pay incentive program represents proactive leadership necessary to ensure their presence and functionality in their roles and responsibilities," said College Park’s City Manager Terrence Moore.
