COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The College Park Skyhawks are the official NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks.
The Skyhawks’ 2019-2020 schedule consists of 24 road games and 24 home games. The Skyhawks tip off their inaugural season on November 8th against the Erie BayHawks.
The 24 home games will be played in the new, state-of-the-art Gateway Center Arena at College Park, a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that will seat 3,500 fans for Skyhawks games set to open in the fall.
The G League season runs November through April with approximately two-thirds of the games scheduled on weekend dates.
