CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) – The College Park Skyhawks honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to the City of South Fulton.
The team partners with the Cascade Business Association for community clean-up days every fourth Saturday but moved it to MLK Day this month.
There were about 50 participants total, they were expecting 30.
Skyhawks players, staff and about 50 participants took part in a city beautification project, picking up litter and debris around the community. Afterward, they had lunch with the group at the Cascade Road Driving Range.
