EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) – The College Park Skyhawks prepared and delivered food they collected through canned food drives at home games on Saturday.
Members of the official G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks also packaged gifts for local families during inaugural ‘Season of Giving’ event held at local non-profit Reaching Out 4 You.
Founded in 2014, Reaching Out 4 You aims to serve low-income individuals by providing the resources necessary to succeed. The nonprofit serves individuals throughout the South Metro Atlanta area, offering programs such as job training and education, addiction assistance and prevention tools, and more.
For more information about Reaching Out 4 You, visit www.reachingout4youinc.com.
