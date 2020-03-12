Grand Rapids Drive v College Park Skyhawks

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 15: Tra-Deon Hollins #22 of the Grand Rapids Drive goes to the hoop against the College Park Skyhawks during the third quarter an NBA G-League game on January 15, 2020 at The Gateway Center in Atlanta, GA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/NBAE via Getty Images)

 Scott Cunningham

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The NBA announced that it will suspend game play indefinitely amid of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA G League has also suspended the 2019 -20 season, effective after Wednesday's games, officials said. 

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.