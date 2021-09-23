ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The College Park Skyhawks announced today that they are returning back to Atlanta’s southside with two events this weekend for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.
The Skyhawks will kick off the weekend with their “Back to Basketball, Presented by Chick-fil-A®” starting on Saturday, September 25 at 9 a.m. at the Badgett Stadium in College Park.
The event will feature a free basketball clinic for ages 6-18, complimentary breakfast from Chick-fil-A® and appearances by team mascot ColliHawk and the SouthSide Crew.
Following the first event, the league will hold local tryouts at an undisclosed location for area basketball players seeking an invitation to training camp on Sunday.
“We are looking forward to bringing basketball back to College Park this season and cannot think of a better way to tip off our efforts than to connect with our fans and aspiring members of our team this weekend,” said Janice Koon, Vice President of G League Operations and 2K League Operations for the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena. “We know the community is just as hungry for hoops as we are, so we are excited to tip off our festivities on Saturday.”
Fans will return to Gateway Center Arena at College Park for the season opener on Friday, November 5, when the club hosts the Maine Celtics at 7 p.m. ET in the first of seven scheduled theme games this season, according to the press release.
Fans can purchase single-game tickets for Skyhawks home games at cpskyhawks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.