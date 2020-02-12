ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Members of the College Park Skyhawks partnered with the East Point Parks and Recreation for a practice takeover on Monday.
Guard, Cat Barber, forward, Sanjay Lumpkin, and assistant coach, Shelden Williams, trained young athletes ages 6-12 on the fundamentals of basketball to better their game.
After splitting into groups based on age, they focused on proper shooting form, dribbling, ball handling, boxing out, rebounding and defense. The athletes ended the practice with a shooting game and each athlete received Skyhawks giveaways.
The Skyhawks have not yet set a date for the next clinic. Their next appearance will be at East Point’s All Star event on Feb. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.