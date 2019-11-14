College Park Skyhawks unveil home court for inaugural season

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) – The College Park Skyhawks, the official G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, unveiled the team’s home court for their inaugural 2019-20 season at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Thursday.
The court features the team logo at center court, a Skyhawk surrounded by two stars and the team's name. Skyhawk red is used in both lanes and in blocks on the sidelines, and black surrounds the court itself.
“The court design is classic,” Atlanta Hawks Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor said. “The Skyhawks colors give a nod to vintage Hawks basketball and we wanted to integrate that throughout the court."
Gateway Center Arena is inscribed in yellow on the baselines and the Atlanta Hawks logo is featured on opposite corners of the baseline.
Proctor said the logo represents the stars that continue to come out of College Park. "When Skyhawks fans see the court, we want them to be excited for this new era of basketball and the future of College Park," she said.
The logo for Skyhawks sponsor State Farm is featured twice on the court.
The team will first play on the home court when they take on the Delaware Blue Coats at 7 p.m. Nov. 21.
Click here for more information on the Skyhawks inaugural season.
