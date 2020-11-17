warming center opens

The first freeze warning of the season is in place as metro Atlanta prepares for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30's starting at midnight.

With the warning in place until 9 a.m. the City of College Park has opened a warming center at its public safety building. The community room is located at 3717 College Street.

Guests who need to stay warm will also have access to restrooms in the lobby.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.