The first freeze warning of the season is in place as metro Atlanta prepares for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30's starting at midnight.
With the warning in place until 9 a.m. the City of College Park has opened a warming center at its public safety building. The community room is located at 3717 College Street.
Guests who need to stay warm will also have access to restrooms in the lobby.
Brrrr! It's going to get cold tonight! We'll see temperatures drop to the low/mid 30s in Metro Atlanta. A Freeze Warning is in place (first time this season!) for all of Metro Atlanta from Midnight until 9AM. Make sure to cover (or bring in) any sensitive plants Tonight. @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/lAjOjyRg3W— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) November 17, 2020
