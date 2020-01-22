COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- With a harsh cold front sweeping through the metro area, the City of College Park will open its Community Room at the Public Safety Building as a warming station.
Doors will open at 3737 College Street, College Park, GA 30337 at 7 p.m. and remain open overnight due to dropping temperatures in the area.
Citizens who may have problems staying warm inside their homes are welcome.
