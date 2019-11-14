FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) Some Georgia students are getting college scholarships, and they're not even in high school yet!
It's through a little-known program that’s making a big impact across the state. REACH Georgia has been around since 2012, and already, the program has sent 2,400 eighth grade students on the path to college.
Fulton County’s school district alone has nine REACH scholars this year, including Teresa Lopez, a student at Renaissance Middle School in Fairburn.
Lopez began applying for the highly competitive scholarship last year, and she was thrilled to learn she was chosen.
“Yeah, I was surprised,” Teresa said. “My friend was like, ‘You’re in the eighth grade, and you have a scholarship!’”
REACH Georgia is a needs-based scholarship program that has corporate sponsors. Brad Bryant is vice president of the program.
“We’ve been very intentional in growing the program throughout Georgia so that students – wherever their zip code is – will have an opportunity to live into their dreams.”
Here’s how it works:
- Scholars receive a $10,000 scholarship, which can be used at any Georgia HOPE-eligible post-secondary institution.
- Many colleges have agreed to match or double-match the scholarship which means the total amount awarded may be as much as $20,000 to $30,000.
- REACH Scholars commit to maintaining good behavior, attendance, and core curriculum GPAs throughout middle school and high school to remain eligible for the REACH Scholarship.
- They also meet with mentors twice a month and academic coaches monthly to develop and discuss education and career plans and to mentor the students.
This money is on top of any other scholarships the students get, meaning if they keep up the good work, recipients could have their college career completely paid for.
“She would be the first out of the whole three generations that will go to college,” said Teresa’s mom Alejandra Lopez.
CBS46’s Rebekka Schramm asked Teresa and her mom what they'd like to say to the people who made this scholarship possible.
“I want to say thank you for choosing me and giving me this opportunity and for all the other opportunities in the future because this really will help impact my future,” said Teresa.
“They don’t understand the big thing it is for us with so many kids, seven kids,” said Teresa’s mother. “This is a relief, a big relief.”
“That’s why I try harder now,” said Teresa. “My goal is to get more scholarships and help my family out.”
For more information on the program, click here!
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
