ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- At the College Football Hall of Fame in Downtown Atlanta, 20-year-old Tyler Trent rolled into town with an incredible story to tell.
"I wouldn't be here tonight if someone didn't listen to my story," said Tyler.
The Purdue University student is battling a rare form of bone cancer that has aggressively attacked his body, but not his spirit.
His strength and courage has touched the lives of millions of people nationwide and for that he's in town to receive the Disney Spirit Award which goes to college football's most inspirational person.
"As a Father I just wanted something sweet for him and this was the icing on the cake," said Tyler's dad.
Tyler's father Tony says it has been a difficult journey, but he's proud his son is bringing glory to God.
I'll tell you I wouldn't want to wish this on anybody. It's the most heart wrenching, devastating thing that you can see your child go through and we definitely need to find a cure for it," said Tyler's dad.
People across the country have rallied around his 'Tyler Strong' motto, even his favorite football team, the Purdue Boilermakers.
"He's unified our entire University with his slogan of ‘Tyler Strong’ and everybody has embraced it," said David Blough, Purdue Quarterback.
"None of this would have been possible without my faith and having a strong foundation in faith. It has definitely kept me going and without that I wouldn’t be here," said Tyler.
