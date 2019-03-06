ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A passionate exchange between college students and Ambassador Andrew Young over the future of Westside Atlanta prepares the city for a big fundraiser.
The table at Paschals was full of college students listening to Ambassador Young and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy when Raquel Thomas slammed gentrification.
“Gentrification is destroying the west end and destroying the historical ties to this land,” said Thomas.
“I'm disagreeing that you think that something is bad," said Young.
She repeats: "Gentrification is destroying the west end."
"No I don't think it is. It is revitalizing,” said Young.
The Westside of Atlanta can look rough, especially to newcomers like college students. The argument over capitalism and gentrification, between Young who was a young activist, and this new young activist was a real moment.
